UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Hearing On Bail Of B4U Company's Owner

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing on bail of B4U company's owner

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till March 10, on bail petitions of accused in B4U company reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till March 10, on bail petitions of accused in B4U company reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case.

The hearing was adjourned due to absence of the NAB prosecutor.

Accused Saifur Rehman's counsel said that the NAB had concluded its investigation and now it had no grounds to further keep his client in custody.

The court remarked that the bureau had completed the investigation then there was no reason to keep the accused under arrest. The NAB should produce evidence in concern court for the trial.

The NAB official, however, prayed the court to adjourned hearing as the prosecutor could not appear this day.

It may be mentioned here that the accused had been arrested on charges of looting the public on the name of investment.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Company March May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Anti-rape cells to be set up at district hospitals ..

Anti-rape cells to be set up at district hospitals in KP

1 minute ago
 UN agrees to create binding global treaty on plast ..

UN agrees to create binding global treaty on plastic trash

1 minute ago
 Reference against Mandviwala adjourned till March ..

Reference against Mandviwala adjourned till March 25

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court instructs govt to introduce l ..

Islamabad High Court instructs govt to introduce law for girls' marriages

1 minute ago
 Aryan Khan’s drug case: No evidence found agains ..

Aryan Khan’s drug case: No evidence found against him

10 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against a ..

Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against appointment of Special Assistan ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>