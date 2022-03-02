The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till March 10, on bail petitions of accused in B4U company reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till March 10, on bail petitions of accused in B4U company reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case.

The hearing was adjourned due to absence of the NAB prosecutor.

Accused Saifur Rehman's counsel said that the NAB had concluded its investigation and now it had no grounds to further keep his client in custody.

The court remarked that the bureau had completed the investigation then there was no reason to keep the accused under arrest. The NAB should produce evidence in concern court for the trial.

The NAB official, however, prayed the court to adjourned hearing as the prosecutor could not appear this day.

It may be mentioned here that the accused had been arrested on charges of looting the public on the name of investment.