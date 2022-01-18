Islamabad High Court adjourns Zardari' appeal for three weeks

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on acquittal plea of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari in a reference pertaining suspicious transaction worth Rs 8 billions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on acquittal plea of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari in a reference pertaining suspicious transaction worth Rs 8 billions.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal against the decision of accountability court.

At the outset of hearing, NAB prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana could not appear before court after being infected with COVID-19. The bench extended the stay order against the trial court's proceeding and adjourned hearing for three weeks.

Earlier, an Accountability Court had dismissed the acquittal plea of accused before the indictment. Asif Zardari had challenged the court verdict before IHC.