UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Zardari' Appeal For Three Weeks

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns Zardari' appeal for three weeks

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on acquittal plea of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari in a reference pertaining suspicious transaction worth Rs 8 billions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on acquittal plea of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari in a reference pertaining suspicious transaction worth Rs 8 billions.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal against the decision of accountability court.

At the outset of hearing, NAB prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana could not appear before court after being infected with COVID-19. The bench extended the stay order against the trial court's proceeding and adjourned hearing for three weeks.

Earlier, an Accountability Court had dismissed the acquittal plea of accused before the indictment. Asif Zardari had challenged the court verdict before IHC.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Islamabad High Court Billion Court

Recent Stories

Authorities directed to accelerate work on develop ..

Authorities directed to accelerate work on development projects

39 seconds ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

40 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company awareness camp ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company awareness campaign underway

42 seconds ago
 FDA stops construction on 10 plots

FDA stops construction on 10 plots

43 seconds ago
 KP Chief Minister directs establishing another She ..

KP Chief Minister directs establishing another Shelter Home in City

45 seconds ago
 Six bills introduced in National Assembly

Six bills introduced in National Assembly

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.