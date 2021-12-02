UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Asks CDA To Decide Land Acquisition Dispute Under Law

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:44 PM

Islamabad High Court asks CDA to decide land acquisition dispute under law

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s board to decide the matter under the law pertaining acquiring of land of two widows for DHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s board to decide the matter under the law pertaining acquiring of land of two widows for DHA.

The court asked the civic body to submit report to it on next hearing after viewing the matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition of two widows challenging acquiring of their land.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked the CDA's lawyer that who was the land acquisition collector, what the civic body doing and whether the master plan of the federal capital had been terminated.

The chief justice remarked that only CDA and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) had powers to acquire the land.

The CDA's lawyer said that his department had not permitted any land acquisition to this the chief justice remarked that the CDA was a regulator and didn't know about it.

The court said how the land acquisition collector was issuing notices without the approval of CDA. If this practice would continue then every society could ask the collector for land acquisition, Justice Minallah said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till January 11, with above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice January Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Government Court Housing

Recent Stories

Lavrov Tells Blinken Involving Kiev in US Politica ..

Lavrov Tells Blinken Involving Kiev in US Political Games to Have Consequences - ..

43 seconds ago
 Lavrov, Blinken Agree to Continue Expert Work on D ..

Lavrov, Blinken Agree to Continue Expert Work on Diplomatic Missions - Foreign M ..

45 seconds ago
 CCOE directs to ensure maximum natural gas supply ..

CCOE directs to ensure maximum natural gas supply in winter

46 seconds ago
 EU Approves New Belarus Sanctions List - Source

EU Approves New Belarus Sanctions List - Source

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan Academy of Letter organizes a seminar, Mu ..

Pakistan Academy of Letter organizes a seminar, Mushaira

52 seconds ago
 One accused arrested, marijuana recovered

One accused arrested, marijuana recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.