Islamabad High Court asks CDA to decide land acquisition dispute under law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s board to decide the matter under the law pertaining acquiring of land of two widows for DHA.

The court asked the civic body to submit report to it on next hearing after viewing the matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition of two widows challenging acquiring of their land.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked the CDA's lawyer that who was the land acquisition collector, what the civic body doing and whether the master plan of the federal capital had been terminated.

The chief justice remarked that only CDA and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) had powers to acquire the land.

The CDA's lawyer said that his department had not permitted any land acquisition to this the chief justice remarked that the CDA was a regulator and didn't know about it.

The court said how the land acquisition collector was issuing notices without the approval of CDA. If this practice would continue then every society could ask the collector for land acquisition, Justice Minallah said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till January 11, with above instructions.