Islamabad High Court asks FBR to restart auction process of TTTS license

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday set aside the auction of tobacco track and trace system (TTTS) licence and directed the the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to restart the auction process.

A single member bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb ordered to cancel the contract awarded to National Radio and Telecommunication Company.

The court ordered the FBR to initiate the auction procedure again in accordance of rules and procedure.

It may be mentioned here that a private company had been given license on October 29, 2019 regarding electronic stamps on cigarette packets. The system was introduced by the FBR to stop the sell of fake and illegal cigarette in market.