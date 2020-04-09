Islamabad High Court constitutes three benches for next week

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday constituted three division benches to conduct hearing of the cases during next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday constituted three division benches to conduct hearing of the cases during next week.

According to roster issued by the registrar office, all judges would perform there routine duties from the start of next week.

The three benches include a division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq, second comprised of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Lubna Pervaiz, and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurgangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran would be part of third bench.

Other than the division benches, the single member benches would also continue courts in next weeks. Earlier, two single member bench and one division bench was performing duties in wake of corona virus.