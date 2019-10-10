UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Expresses Concern On Not Regularizing Of Daily Wages Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:34 PM

Islamabad High Court expresses concern on not regularizing of daily wages employees

The Director General Education informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday that there was need to allocate posts to regularize daily wages employees in compliance of the court orders and the matter had been raised in Finance Ministry in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Director General education informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday that there was need to allocate posts to regularize daily wages employees in compliance of the court orders and the matter had been raised in Finance Ministry in this regard.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a contempt of court plea seeking regularization of services of daily wages employees in educational institutions of federal capital.

The Secretary Ministry of Education and Director General Education appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioners' counsel pleaded that the seats had been sent to Federal Public Service Commission (FPFC) for recruitment rather than giving postings to daily wages teachers.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked that whether these were the same posts where these daily wages employees could be appointed? To this the DG Education said, 'yes'.

He said that the FPSC would view the matter of posting against these 256 seats and then would issue a posting order.

Justice Kiyani remarked that the court orders should be implemented in letter and spirit. Later, the bench adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Contempt Of Court Education Same Islamabad High Court Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Court

Recent Stories

Quality cricket to bring quality rewards for playe ..

4 minutes ago

Russia keen on filling UAE’s food import demand, ..

6 minutes ago

Noorul Haq Qadri given task to meet JUI-F’s Chie ..

12 minutes ago

Kenya's Kipchoge ready to bust 2-hour marathon bar ..

2 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of 16 T Bollard Pull Pusher ..

17 minutes ago

Vladimir Putin to begin visit to UAE next week

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.