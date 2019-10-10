Islamabad High Court expresses concern on not regularizing of daily wages employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Director General education informed the Islamabad High Court IHC ) on Thursday that there was need to allocate posts to regularize daily wages employees in compliance of the court orders and the matter had been raised in Finance Ministry in this regard.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a contempt of court plea seeking regularization of services of daily wages employees in educational institutions of federal capital.

The Secretary Ministry of Education and Director General Education appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioners' counsel pleaded that the seats had been sent to Federal Public Service Commission (FPFC) for recruitment rather than giving postings to daily wages teachers.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked that whether these were the same posts where these daily wages employees could be appointed? To this the DG Education said, 'yes'.

He said that the FPSC would view the matter of posting against these 256 seats and then would issue a posting order.

Justice Kiyani remarked that the court orders should be implemented in letter and spirit. Later, the bench adjourned hearing of the case.