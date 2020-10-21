UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Grants Bail To Co-accused In Judge, MPA's Spouse Clash Case

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:30 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted post arrest bail to a co-accused in a case pertaining to a red zone dispute between additional session judge Jahangir Awan and Chaudhry Khurram, husband of a member of provincial assembly (MPA).

The court accepted the bail of Bilal Abbasi against the surety bond worth Rs50,000 and ordered to release him.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, said police uniform had a respect and it should not be undermined.

Addressing the police, he said the incident took place in a sensitive area but the police had released the main accused.

On the query of the bench, the police informed the court that accused Bilal Abbasi was among the people who tortured the judge during the clash.

It, however, adopted the stance that the incident video was available in the relevant police station.

The bench observed there was no rule of law in the Federal capital as the police released the influential on the same day and arrested just a co-accused.

The prosecutor, however, informed the court that the main accused had been arrested and sent to the jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the police arrested main accused Chaudhary Khurram, husband of MPA Abida Raja and produced him before a lower court.

The court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

