Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Final Arguments In Case About Dar's House Confiscation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought final arguments from respondents on March 20, in a petition challenging the confiscation of former finance minister Ishaq Dar's house in Lahore.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted hearing on a petition filed by the wife of Ishaq Dar against accountability court orders to confiscate their house.

The petitioner's counsel adopted the stance that the former finance minister had gifted this house to his wife. Justice Kiyani asked that was there any record regarding the transfer of the ownership of above house to this the lawyer said that Ishaq Dar had gifted the house verbally to his wife Tabasum Ishaq.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor said that the chairman NAB had ordered to seize the house before the verdict of accountability court.

He said that the ownership of the house was on the name of accused Dar.

He said that this house was seized after six month of the accused flee abroad. He said that the court had ordered to confiscate this property while declaring the accused as proclaimed offender on his continuous non appearance.

The prosecutor said that the petitioner Tabasum Ishaq was claiming this house as her 'haq mehar'. The petitioner's lawyer said that this house was purchased in 1988 and the marriage of Dar was held before itTo a query by the bench, the NAB official pleaded that power of attorney of this house was not owned by the petitioner woman. The bench ordered the NAB to share the copy of its reply with the petitioner and sought final arguments from both sides on next hearing.

