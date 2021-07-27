Islamabad High Court restores ATA sections in Osama Satti murder case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday restored the anti terrorism act (ATA)'s clauses in Osma Satti murder case and turned down the decision of an anti terrorism court (ATC).

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Baber Sattar announced the verdict on a petition challenging the decision of ATC.

The petitioner's lawyer read out the first information report before IHC bench and said 17 bullets were shot at Osman Satti.

The police personnel, he said, misused its authorities under ATA 1997.

This was a criminal case, he added.

Earlier, the bench reserved the judgment and later announced to restore the ATA sections in FIR. It may be mentioned here that a citizen Osman Satti had been killed by the police personnel in Islamabad.