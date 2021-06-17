UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks NAB Comments On Protective Bail Plea Of Accused

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:24 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition seeking protective bail of an accused involved in looting the citizens on name of investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition seeking protective bail of an accused involved in looting the citizens on name of investment.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by businessman Nehal Baledi.

At the outset of hearing, the court inquired about the appearance of accused to this the lawyer said that his client was currently staying in Dubai and had been declared absconder in this case.

He said that accused wanted to surrender before the bench and prayed the court to grant three week protective bail.

On the query of the bench, the lawyer said that his client had purchased ticket for June 8, but case couldn't be fixed for hearing. He said that the accused would book a seat for next week to travel back.

He said that accused Nehal Baledi was ready for plea bargain in cases pending in the courts of Multan and Lahore.

An accountability court of Islamabad had already accepted his plea bargain request on January 20, 2021, he added, that it was necessary to be physically available to collect the money.

The lawyer prayed the court to stop the NAB from arresting his client as he was ready to cooperate with it. The court sought comments from NAB and adjourned the case for a week.

