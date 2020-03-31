(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a bail petition of Omni Group head Khawaja Anwar Majeed on medical grounds in fake accounts reference.

The court also sought the fresh medical reports of Omni Group head on the next date of hearing.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprised Justice Moshin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on bail petition of Anwar Majeed.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's counsel pleaded that his client required a proper medical treatment due to health issues as he was currently under treatment in a hospital of Karachi and not able to appear before the court.

The chief justice asked that why the accused wanted bail when he was already being provided medical facility in the hospital.

To this, the lawyer said his client was not being provided health facilities as per requirement.

The court, however, served notices to the respondents and also sought the fresh medical report of the accused on the next hearing.