Islamabad High Court Seeks Report From Ministry Regarding Shifting Of District Courts

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:28 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought report from Ministry of Interior in a petition seeking shifting of district court to an appropriate place and adjourned hearing till September 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought report from Ministry of Interior in a petition seeking shifting of district court to an appropriate place and adjourned hearing till September 18.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that there should be a model system of judiciary in Federal capital to provide justice to the citizens at their door step.

There was no benefit if the citizen had no trust in judiciary, he observed.

The court ordered deputy commissioner Islamabad and president District Bar Association (DBA) to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the issue.

The Chief Justice remarked that the lower courts should be shifted at appropriate place to relief the applicants.

He observed that why the deputy commissioner did not comply the court orders in this regard.

The bench sought a report from Interior Ministry and adjourned hearing of the case.

