Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding actions against forced labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday a sought detailed report from the district administration regarding actions against forced labour at bricks' kilns in the Federal Capital.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case relating to the forced labour at brick kilns. The state counsel informed the court about the measures taken by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) district administration against the forced labour. He said first information reports (FIRs) had been registered against owners of several brick kilns for paying advance to the workers.

The district administration had provided facilities to the workers who wanted to go back to their homes, he added.

The chief justice appreciated the performance of district administration officials and directed them to submit a detailed report to the bench regarding the matter.

The court instructed the administration to continue its actions against the forced labour and adjourned hearing of the case.