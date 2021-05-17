UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks Report Regarding Actions Against Forced Labour

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:32 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding actions against forced labour

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday a sought detailed report from the district administration regarding actions against forced labour at bricks' kilns in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday a sought detailed report from the district administration regarding actions against forced labour at bricks' kilns in the Federal Capital.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case relating to the forced labour at brick kilns. The state counsel informed the court about the measures taken by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) district administration against the forced labour. He said first information reports (FIRs) had been registered against owners of several brick kilns for paying advance to the workers.

The district administration had provided facilities to the workers who wanted to go back to their homes, he added.

The chief justice appreciated the performance of district administration officials and directed them to submit a detailed report to the bench regarding the matter.

The court instructed the administration to continue its actions against the forced labour and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Islamabad High Court From Court Labour

Recent Stories

WEF calls off 2021 Singapore summit

2 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Calls Current Humanitarian Situation ..

2 minutes ago

LWMC launches drive to clear drains

2 minutes ago

US stocks open week down as inflation fears linger ..

2 minutes ago

Tuchel tells Chelsea not to fear Leicester rematch ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest 40 suspects during eid holidays

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.