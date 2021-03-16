UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Summons DG PSB, President PWF In Person On Wrestlers' Petition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:15 PM

Islamabad High Court summons DG PSB, President PWF in person on wrestlers' petition

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned director general Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), President Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) and secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) in person in a petition against cancellation of medals of two wrestlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned director general Pakistan sports board (PSB), President Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) and secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) in person in a petition against cancellation of medals of two wrestlers.

The court observed that the officials would be sent jail in contempt of court case if they failed to appear in person on next hearing.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by two Pakistan wrestlers including Muhammad Umer and Muhammad Suleman.

Petitioners' lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam pleaded before the bench that his client wrestlers had won two medals for Pakistan in Common Wealth Games.

He said that the two wrestlers participated in game individually after the Pakistan Wrestling Federation was not issued visas.

The lawyer said that his client won the medals and highlight the name of country at international forum. However, the administration of Pakistan Sports Board wrote letters to the Common Wealth and requested it to cancel the medals, which were rejected.

The petition prayed the court to issue orders to the respondents for not canceling the medals of his clients.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Contempt Of Court Sports Jail Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

US Retail Sales Down 3% in February - Commerce Dep ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Punjab visits Corona Vaccination Ce ..

1 minute ago

Sindh govt to introduce a cotton policy soon: Mini ..

1 minute ago

Pentagon Wary of Russia's Expanding Influence in S ..

1 minute ago

PDM's disintegrated but pretending unity: Asad Uma ..

5 minutes ago

Pb govt committed to protect women's rights: Yawar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.