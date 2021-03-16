Islamabad High Court summons DG PSB, President PWF in person on wrestlers' petition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned director general Pakistan sports board (PSB), President Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) and secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) in person in a petition against cancellation of medals of two wrestlers.

The court observed that the officials would be sent jail in contempt of court case if they failed to appear in person on next hearing.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by two Pakistan wrestlers including Muhammad Umer and Muhammad Suleman.

Petitioners' lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam pleaded before the bench that his client wrestlers had won two medals for Pakistan in Common Wealth Games.

He said that the two wrestlers participated in game individually after the Pakistan Wrestling Federation was not issued visas.

The lawyer said that his client won the medals and highlight the name of country at international forum. However, the administration of Pakistan Sports Board wrote letters to the Common Wealth and requested it to cancel the medals, which were rejected.

The petition prayed the court to issue orders to the respondents for not canceling the medals of his clients.