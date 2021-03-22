UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Suspends FIA Notices To Absar Alam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:32 PM

Islamabad High Court suspends FIA notices to Absar Alam

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the notice of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against former chairman PEMRA Absar Alam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the notice of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against former chairman PEMRA Absar Alam.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah also summoned the investigation officer with relevant record on next hearing, while hearing the case filed by former chairman Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and renowned tv anchor Absar Alam through his lawyer Barrister Jahangir Jadoon against FIA notices.

The petition had named secretary interior ministry, director general FIA, director anti cyber crime cell and FIA investigation officer as respondents in the case.

The petition said that the FIA had served notice without attaching the copy of complain against him and it was received after expiry of the date.

The petitioner had requested the FIA to provide the complain copy with the attached material but he was given no response.

The FIA also served a second notice to Absar Alam without mentioning the any date which was an unlawful act.

It further said that th e petitioner was ready to appear before the FIA inquiry if he was provided the concerned documents. The petitioner alleged that anti cyber crime laws were being misused against him.

He prayed the court to declare the FIA notices as null and void and stopped the department from harassing the petitioner.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till April 7, with above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Interior Ministry Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency April Islamabad High Court Media TV From Court

Recent Stories

German Gov't Confirms Merkel's Conversation With U ..

7 minutes ago

Lebanese Presidency Says 'Suprised' at Prime Minis ..

8 minutes ago

KP extends health emergency period

8 minutes ago

Australian HC greets Pakistanis on national day

8 minutes ago

Rain, hailstorm lashed different parts of Balochis ..

8 minutes ago

UN chief wishes 'swift recovery' for PM Imran Khan ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.