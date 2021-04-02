UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court To Take Up Only Urgent Cases Till April 11

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:38 PM

Islamabad High Court to take up only urgent cases till April 11

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday postponed hearings on routine cases till April 11, due to rapid spread of COVID-19 in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday postponed hearings on routine cases till April 11, due to rapid spread of COVID-19 in Federal capital.

The registrar office issued a notification on directives of Chief Justice IHC in this regard.

The courts would take up only important cases related to urgent basis, stay orders and pertaining to bails in accordance of the notification. These cases would be fixed for hearing after the approval of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice April Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

Rs 994.5m development schemes approved

8 minutes ago

Shahid Iqbal appointed Chief Commissioner (IR)

8 minutes ago

IGP orders security of churches on Easter

8 minutes ago

Greece Urges Turkey to Stop Sea Provocations Invol ..

8 minutes ago

Health experts advise to adopt protective measures ..

16 minutes ago

Youth's proactive role vital for socio-economic de ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.