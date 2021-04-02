Islamabad High Court to take up only urgent cases till April 11

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday postponed hearings on routine cases till April 11, due to rapid spread of COVID-19 in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday postponed hearings on routine cases till April 11, due to rapid spread of COVID-19 in Federal capital.

The registrar office issued a notification on directives of Chief Justice IHC in this regard.

The courts would take up only important cases related to urgent basis, stay orders and pertaining to bails in accordance of the notification. These cases would be fixed for hearing after the approval of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.