Islamabad Police arrest 101 beggars during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad police arrested 101 professional alm-seekers and two handlers during last 24 hours, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Islamabad District Administration and Capital police have launched a campaign to curb this menace. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has also chalked out a strategy following which policemen have been deputed at 27 signals of the city.

He has also directed all Zonal SPs to brief Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHO) to brief their staff about strategy to curb this social evil.

He said there should be no beggar at any of the signal and strict vigilance to be maintained against it.

The SSP (Operations) was told that 101 professional alm-seekers were held during the last 24 hours while their two handlers were also arrested. He said that action would be taken against handlers of beggars under 3 MPO and complete investigation would be made from beggars about the possibility of their involvement in any anti-social activity.

The SSP (Operations) directed to make this campaign successful and no beggar should be present at markets, streets, avenues or bazaars.