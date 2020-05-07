Islamabad Police arrest 112 criminals during last fortnight

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Saddar Zone police arrested 112 outlaws including 45 absconders during last fortnight and recovered looted items worth in millions, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

According to details, various teams headed by SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk achieved remarkable success against criminal elements. The police nabbed 17 persons for their alleged involvement in dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases and recovered looted items including gold ornaments, three vehicles and a motorbike from them.

The police also arrested 45 absconders during the same period while seven persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities.

A total of 2.2 kilogram heroin, 780 gram hashish and a wine bottle were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, 11 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons including nine pistols, one MP5 rifle, ammunition and a dagger.

Five persons were held after registration of two cases under Foreigner Act while three persons were held in violation of Shop and Security Act.

Moreover, the police nabbed five gamblers and recovered stake money and other items from them. A special campaign was launched against professional alm seekers and police held 103 beggars.

Eleven habitual culprits were nabbed during the same period while 78 persons were held for violating section 144 red-handed and 169 suspects had to face police scrutiny.

While reviewing this performance, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk appreciated it and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in anti-social activities would have to face action as per law. He also directed SDPOs and SHOs of Saddar police area to ensure effective policing measures.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the police in curbing activities of such elements.