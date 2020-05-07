UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Arrest 112 Criminals During Last Fortnight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:15 PM

Islamabad Police arrest 112 criminals during last fortnight

Islamabad Saddar Zone police arrested 112 outlaws including 45 absconders during last fortnight and recovered looted items worth in millions, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Saddar Zone police arrested 112 outlaws including 45 absconders during last fortnight and recovered looted items worth in millions, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

According to details, various teams headed by SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk achieved remarkable success against criminal elements. The police nabbed 17 persons for their alleged involvement in dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases and recovered looted items including gold ornaments, three vehicles and a motorbike from them.

The police also arrested 45 absconders during the same period while seven persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities.

A total of 2.2 kilogram heroin, 780 gram hashish and a wine bottle were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, 11 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons including nine pistols, one MP5 rifle, ammunition and a dagger.

Five persons were held after registration of two cases under Foreigner Act while three persons were held in violation of Shop and Security Act.

Moreover, the police nabbed five gamblers and recovered stake money and other items from them. A special campaign was launched against professional alm seekers and police held 103 beggars.

Eleven habitual culprits were nabbed during the same period while 78 persons were held for violating section 144 red-handed and 169 suspects had to face police scrutiny.

While reviewing this performance, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk appreciated it and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in anti-social activities would have to face action as per law. He also directed SDPOs and SHOs of Saddar police area to ensure effective policing measures.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the police in curbing activities of such elements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Car Same Saddar Money Criminals Gold From Million

Recent Stories

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

2 minutes ago

Pak Army distributes food packages among 100 coron ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, DFID cooperation to continue: Hafeez Sha ..

2 minutes ago

Polish Left-Wing Alliance Seeks Inquiry Into Setti ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce Ramadan 5K Challenge

13 minutes ago

Dubai Customs convenes quarterly Consultative Coun ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.