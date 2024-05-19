Islamabad Police Arrested Three Thieves, Booty Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Islamabad Police Kohsar police team arrested three wanted members of thief gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered booty from their possession.
A public relations officer on Sunday said that following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.
Following In these directions, the Kohsar police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of the thief gang involved in stealing copper wire.
The accused were identified as Sana Ullah, Muhammad Shan and Muhammad Zafar. The police team also recovered copper wire and theft tools from their possession. Meanwhile separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.
The SSP Operations directed all senior officials to effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.
