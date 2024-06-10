Pakistan Team Bags Gold In CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published June 10, 2024 | 08:14 PM
The Pakistan U-18 Men’s team has achieved a remarkable victory by winning a gold medal in the CAVA U-18 Volleyball Championship
The team secured the Gold Medal by winning with a scoreline of 3-1 sets, with set points of 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, and 27-25 against Iran.
Key performances by Muhmaad Yahya, Talal Ahmed, and Khizar Hayat played a crucial role in securing this win for Pakistan. Their outstanding skills and determination were evident throughout the match, significantly contributing to the team's success.
The leadership and preparation efforts were led by Team Manager Khalid Waqar, Treasurer of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation. The coaching staff, including Head Coach Saeed Ahmed Khan, Assistant Coach Muhammad Akram, and Analyst Muhammad Suleman, have been instrumental in guiding the team to this prestigious victory.
In recognition of their exceptional performances, several team members received individual awards including Best Setter: Talal Ahmed; Best Opposite; Hitter: Muhammad Yahya; Best middle Blocker: Jabran; Most Valuable Player (MVP): Muhammad Yahya.
With this victory, the Pakistan U-18 Men’s Volleyball Team has qualified for the 15th Asian Men’s U-20 Volleyball Championship, which will take place in Bahrain from July 28 to August 4.
This accomplishment reflects the dedication, hard work, and talent of the team and its coaching staff, setting a new benchmark for Pakistan Volleyball on the international stage.
