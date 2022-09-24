Islamabad police mobilize security apparatus to counter sit-in

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The ICT Police have mobilized security apparatus and started chalking out strategy in wake of any sit-in call in the Federal capital.

Following the special directions of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, an important meeting was held at the central police office to deal with the sit-in under the chairmanship of Commandant FC Salahuddin Mehsud and IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. All DIGs, AIGs, SSPs and other senior officials attended the meeting and a detailed briefing was given to counter sit-in call.

According to police, the meeting reviewed overall law and order situation, and decided to ensure effective security measures in the city besides enhancing vigilance.

It was decided that any law and order situation in Islamabad would be dealt by using modern techniques. Commandant FC assured that required FC personnel would be provided to deal with the sit-in and a regular plan had been prepared in this regard.

IGP Islamabad said that all the officers should be ready at all times to deal with the law and order situation. He said that Islamabad Police would never allow anyone to disturb peace of the city, and would take all necessary measures to protect the life and property of citizens.