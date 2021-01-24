UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Official Dies In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Islamabad police official dies in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A head constable of Islamabad police died here on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle near Islamabad club, police said.

Head Constable Abdul Wadood, hailing from Mardan, got critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Islamabad club, a police official said.

He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise and said that Islamabad police stood with bereaved family in its difficult time.

He said that his family would be assisted during this challenging time.

More Stories From Pakistan

