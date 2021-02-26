Islamabad police officials visit residential sectors and markets for interaction with citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The officials of Islamabad police on Friday visited various residential sectors and markets with an aim to interact with citizens and enhance public trust on police.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, a campaign has been formally launched by Islamabad police to improve relations with citizens and improve their confidence on police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat visited sectors F-10 and F-11 on foot and met with citizens. Likewise, all Zonal police officials patrolled on foot in their respective areas and also visited various markets. Police officials met with citizens, shopkeepers and traders and listened to their problems as well as issues.

They assured the complainants to resolve their issues on priority.

SSP (Operations) said that such interactions would help to improve level of public confidence on police and eradicate crime through citizens' cooperation. He said that sequel of meetings with notables would remain continue while religious scholars, teachers, traders, members of civil society and minority community would be also contacted to improve relationship with police and address their issues.

He said that such campaign is being lauded by the citizens as citizens can access to any police official easily. SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that friendly police ecology would be possible through this interaction and citizens' issues to be resolved on priority.