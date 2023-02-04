Islamabad police publish list of successful candidates in written exam on website

Islamabad Capital Police have published the list of candidates on its website who passed the written examination against the posts of constables (BPS-7) and next stage to conduct medical tests has been started

According to the details, the recruitment process against vacant seats of constables in Islamabad Capital Police has entered into the final stage. The list of candidates who passed the written exam have been published on the website of Islamabad Capital Police and medical tests of these candidates are underway.

Islamabad Capital Police carried out all recruitment stages on merit and in a transparent manner while all phases were supervised by the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan himself and teams comprising senior police officers conducted examinations and interviews.

Eight hundred (800) candidates having domiciles of Islamabad were selected in written exam against these posts following 417 candidates from Punjab, 91 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84 from Sindh (Rural), 60 from Sindh (Urban), 45 from Balochistan, 23 from ex-FATA, 16 from Azad Kashmir and eight from Gilgiit-Baltsiitan,. Seventy (70) minority candidates are also among the successful candidates while 63 are selected on open merit.

Among these candidates, 109 candidates have ages of around 18 years, 203 candidates are of almost 19 years, 238 candidates of 20 years, 224 candidates of 21 years, 253 candidates of 22 years, 262 candidates of 23 years, 249 candidates of 24 years and 69 candidates of 25 years.

Of these candidates, 31 have degree of BS (Honors), 30 BSc, four (BBA Honors) and 58 are DAE holders while one is LLB, 725 have Matric qualifications, 399 intermediates, 263 F.Sc, 78 Graduates, 16 Masters and two have M.Phil/MS degrees.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said that phase of recruitment was very hectic but completed successfully through dedication of officials including CPO Safe City, CPO Law and Order, CPO Headquarters, SSP Safe City, SP Headquarters and jawans who were assigned this task. He paid tributes to all of them and said that it was the biggest recruitment process in the history of Pakistan which has been completed in a transparent manner according to the vision and orders of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that medical tests are underway and the final selection would be announced soon after it. This recruitment will help Islamabad Capital Police to overcome the issue of personnel shortage, the IGP Islamabad said and thanked Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan for providing all kinds of assistance in the recruitment process.