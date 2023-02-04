UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Publish List Of Successful Candidates In Written Exam On Website

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Islamabad police publish list of successful candidates in written exam on website

Islamabad Capital Police have published the list of candidates on its website who passed the written examination against the posts of constables (BPS-7) and next stage to conduct medical tests has been started

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have published the list of candidates on its website who passed the written examination against the posts of constables (BPS-7) and next stage to conduct medical tests has been started.

According to the details, the recruitment process against vacant seats of constables in Islamabad Capital Police has entered into the final stage. The list of candidates who passed the written exam have been published on the website of Islamabad Capital Police and medical tests of these candidates are underway.

Islamabad Capital Police carried out all recruitment stages on merit and in a transparent manner while all phases were supervised by the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan himself and teams comprising senior police officers conducted examinations and interviews.

Eight hundred (800) candidates having domiciles of Islamabad were selected in written exam against these posts following 417 candidates from Punjab, 91 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84 from Sindh (Rural), 60 from Sindh (Urban), 45 from Balochistan, 23 from ex-FATA, 16 from Azad Kashmir and eight from Gilgiit-Baltsiitan,. Seventy (70) minority candidates are also among the successful candidates while 63 are selected on open merit.

Among these candidates, 109 candidates have ages of around 18 years, 203 candidates are of almost 19 years, 238 candidates of 20 years, 224 candidates of 21 years, 253 candidates of 22 years, 262 candidates of 23 years, 249 candidates of 24 years and 69 candidates of 25 years.

Of these candidates, 31 have degree of BS (Honors), 30 BSc, four (BBA Honors) and 58 are DAE holders while one is LLB, 725 have Matric qualifications, 399 intermediates, 263 F.Sc, 78 Graduates, 16 Masters and two have M.Phil/MS degrees.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said that phase of recruitment was very hectic but completed successfully through dedication of officials including CPO Safe City, CPO Law and Order, CPO Headquarters, SSP Safe City, SP Headquarters and jawans who were assigned this task. He paid tributes to all of them and said that it was the biggest recruitment process in the history of Pakistan which has been completed in a transparent manner according to the vision and orders of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that medical tests are underway and the final selection would be announced soon after it. This recruitment will help Islamabad Capital Police to overcome the issue of personnel shortage, the IGP Islamabad said and thanked Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan for providing all kinds of assistance in the recruitment process.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Shortage Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Minority Law And Order Rana SanaUllah Nasir Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your g ..

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden,” Shahid Afridi congra ..

28 minutes ago
 NA-38 by-polls on March 16

NA-38 by-polls on March 16

20 minutes ago
 Hungarian Energy Ministry Warns of Diesel Deficit ..

Hungarian Energy Ministry Warns of Diesel Deficit in EU Given Reliance on Russia ..

20 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

20 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirms ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirms Pakistan's continuing moral, d ..

20 minutes ago
 PTA blocks Wikipedia due to blasphemous content

PTA blocks Wikipedia due to blasphemous content

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.