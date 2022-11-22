Islamabad Police ready to tackle challenging situation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said that the Islamabad police is determined to ensure the protection of the lives and property of citizens and to tackle any law and order situation in the city.

During his visit to different areas of the city, the IGP met with the duty officials of ICT Police, FC, and Pak Rangers and appreciated their performance, said a police public relations officer.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir said that all the personnel were doing their duties with dedication and full commitment and they were alert to thwart any untoward situation in the city.

He further said that the standard of accommodation, quality of food, and other facilities have been improved and senior officers are monitoring personally all arrangements on daily bases.

"Islamabad Capital police are the best professional force and he is proud of its achievements. It always protected the lives and property of citizens and its personnel even sacrificed their lives in the line of duty" the IGP maintained.

He said the protection of the life and property of citizens was the prime responsibility of Islamabad police and "we always overcame all challenges related to crime, law and order and security with the help of citizens. We always fulfilled our legal obligations and will continue to do so," he added.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that recently the Government of Pakistan has enhanced the salaries of the Islamabad Capital Police force which boosted the morale of the force. He also thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Federal Interior Minister, especially for this initiative.

He said that the construction of a state-of-the-art capital police hospital will be started soon. All the officers and officials expressed commitment to maintaining the law and order in the city and vowed not to leave any stone unturned to tackle any challenging situation.