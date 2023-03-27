Islamabad police successfully handles 2,047 gatherings in 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Showing firmness to their basic objective of maintaining law and order and ensure peace in the city, personnel of Islamabad capital police performed their duties with zeal and zest and successfully tackled 2,047 gatherings and programs.

In a statement here on Monday, police spokesperson said that the police were performing various kinds of duties and its personnel were accomplishing their responsibilities with best of their capabilities.

Successful handling of around 2,047 events in 2022-23 is the reflection of the best performance of the police which is always committed to provide safety to the citizens.

The spokesperson said that Islamabad Capital Police were using all its resources to maintain peace in the Federal capital. The police was facing threats like terrorism but playing an effective role in solving crimes through performing its duties as well.

The police ensured effective security of 2,047 programs and maintained law and order.

No untoward incident occurred due to the professionalism of the force which ensured peace in the federal capital.

Policing and operations are carried out according to the police rules and court orders and cases are registered which are later decided in the courts according to the prevailing standards.

The police's own accountability system is working effectively and there is no leniency in it.

The spokesperson said that baseless propaganda against the Islamabad Capital Police was going on and all allegations against the force were baseless.

Islamabad police would defend itself with evidences against all these accusations and the officers of force have the right to take legal action without discrimination against those elements involved in the fake news and propaganda.

In addition, the police ensure safety arrangements to a high standard of the important personalities residing in the Security Division Islamabad or the guests who have to visit Islamabad.