Islamabad sees record 109 candidates for upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) As many as total 109 candidates on Friday have submitted their nomination forms for three National Assembly Constituencies of district Islamabad.

According to the Office of the District Returning Officer (DRO), the returning officers issued nomination forms to the candidates for NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 constituencies of the National Assembly while public notices were also displayed outside the offices of the returning officers.

Monitoring the nomination papers issued from the offices of all the ROs, the District Returning Officer said that the total number of nomination forms issued during three days was 132 forms for NA-46, 153 forms for NA-47 and 120 forms for NA-48 respectively, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

According to the Election Commission, the time for filing nomination papers has been extended by two days. The last date for submission of nomination papers is December 24, 2023.