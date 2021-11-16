Islamia University Bahawalpur Startup Expo held to promote entrepreneurship

The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Entrepreneurship Society, Directorate of Students Affairs the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized two days mega event under the title of "IUB Startup Expo 2021".

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Entrepreneurship Society, Directorate of Students Affairs the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized two days mega event under the title of "IUB Startup Expo 2021".

On the 2nd day of the IUB Startup Expo, the IUB Entrepreneurship Society arranged an entrepreneurial talk with the theme of Revive the Rise.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar, Director Student Affairs Rizwan Majeed, Coordinator Students Societies Dr Azhar Hussain, Additional DSA Dr Faheem Mushtaq, Co-Advisor IES Shaheer Rizvi, Co-Advisor Ms Amna Hassan chaired the event.

The guests from JB Technologies, Enablers and Corvit shared their real-time experiences with the students. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar in his address said that the university has adopted the approach of creating opportunities for students.

DSA Rizwan Majeed acknowledged the guests and encouraged the efforts of the IUB Entrepreneurship Society. He also appreciated the start-ups who came with brilliant ideas.

Moreover, he highlighted the need for entrepreneurship for the better development and economical benefits of Pakistan. Participants of the event were awarded certificates and shields.