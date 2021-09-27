UrduPoint.com

ISPR DG Condoles Demise Of Oldest Veteran Soldier Of Pakistan Army

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

ISPR DG condoles demise of oldest veteran soldier of Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday expressed his condolences on the demise of Lieutenant Colonel (R) Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal the oldest Veteran of Pakistan Army who passed away at the age of 103 years at Quetta.

The ISPR DG mentioned his condolences at the social networking site Twitter and wrote a tweet on his official handle.

Major General Babar prayed for the deceased saying, "May the departed soul rest in eternal peace."He further mentioned that Colonel (R) Mengal, was a keen soldier and adventurist who had climbed, walked, skied, sailed and rowed through all of the country's natural terrain on many expeditions

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Army Twitter ISPR SITE May Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

57 minutes ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

1 hour ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

2 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

2 hours ago
 SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunitie ..

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities in real estate

3 hours ago
 Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.