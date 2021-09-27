ISPR DG condoles demise of oldest veteran soldier of Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday expressed his condolences on the demise of Lieutenant Colonel (R) Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal the oldest Veteran of Pakistan Army who passed away at the age of 103 years at Quetta.

The ISPR DG mentioned his condolences at the social networking site Twitter and wrote a tweet on his official handle.

Major General Babar prayed for the deceased saying, "May the departed soul rest in eternal peace."He further mentioned that Colonel (R) Mengal, was a keen soldier and adventurist who had climbed, walked, skied, sailed and rowed through all of the country's natural terrain on many expeditions