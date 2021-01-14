UrduPoint.com
Issue Of Corruption Not Taken Seriously By Last Regime: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Issue of corruption not taken seriously by last regime: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that issue of corruption was not taken seriously by last regime.

"Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had made colossal damage to national economy after clinching national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from the last ruler of the country, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The people had given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government for kick starting process of accountability to eliminate menace of corruption, the minister said and added that the ruling party came into power on the name of accountability.

Commenting on long march plan being conceived by Opposition to derail the system, Senator Shibli Faraz said the parties working under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had badly failed in their sinister design.

He said that PDM was aimed to avoid corruption and money laundering cases but could not attract support of the masses.

About new scandal of Broadsheet, he said the previous regime had halted the investigations launched by Broadsheet, with mala fide intention. He further stated that granting NRO to political parties in the past had a serious blow to Pakistan's economy. In reply to a question about rising inflation, the minister said the world business had suffered due to COVID-19, pandemic.

Despite COVID-19, the minister claimed that business activity in Pakistan has been showing upward trend.

To another question about Surrey mansion owned by former President Asif Ali Zardari, he asked the Opposition parties to unearth real story before nation regarding ill-gotten money and assets of their leaders.

He made it clear that PTI government would continue the accountability process against corruption.

He also assured that incumbent government would make all possible efforts for improving the economy.

