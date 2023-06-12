UrduPoint.com

Italian CG, Ombudsman Call On Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 08:17 PM

The Italian Consul General Danilo Giurdanella and Ombudsman of Lazio, Italy Marino Fardelli called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Monday

Marino Fardelli, who is also President of the National Coordination of Italian Civic Ombudsmen is visiting Karachi on the special invitation of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Ajaz Ali Khan.

The Governor welcomed the distinguished guests and appreciated the role of the Office of Ombudsman in grievance redressal for the public.

