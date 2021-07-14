UrduPoint.com
Italian Consul General Visits KU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:01 PM

Italian Consul General visits KU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Consul General of Consulate of Italy in Karachi Danilo Giurdanella on Wednesday visited University of Karachi (KU) and discussed collaboration of various Italian universities with the university and revival of Italian Language classes and Italian language centre at the campus with its Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khaild Mahmood Iraqi.

He informed KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi that Italian Language had now become fourth largest language in the world and he would like to promote the Italian language among the students of KU as well as collaboration between universities of Italy and University of Karachi, said a news release.

Italian CG Danilo Giurdanella observed that nation's future depended upon the investments being made by the governments in education sector particularly in higher education institutes.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that such collaboration would help in designing faculty exchange programs, student exchange programs, and the possibility of awarding joint degrees in various domains.

KU VC Professor Dr Iraqi briefed the guest about collaboration of University of Karachi with different international varsities and informed Danilo Giurdanella that KU would like to avail such opportunities for betterment of its faculty and students from valued educational institutes around the world.

