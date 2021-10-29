ITP issues traffic diversion plan for citizens convenience

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic diversion plan for citizens ahead of the banned outfit's planned long march to the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic diversion plan for citizens ahead of the banned outfit's planned long march to the city.

According to the police spokesperson on Thursday, roads and avenues completely open for both sides of traffic include Islamabad Expressway, Lehtrar Road, Peshawar Road, Sirinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, Margalla Road, Constitution Avenue, Attaturk Avenue, 7th Avenue, Faisal Avenue, 9th Avenue and Faqeer Api Road.

However, few roads are partially closed in the capital.

IJP Road is closed towards Stadium Road and towards Faizabad at 9th avenue signal. Alternatively, traffic is diverted to 9th Avenue and IJP Road. Murree Road is closed for both sides from Faiz ul islam Stop till Rawal Dam Chowk.

Traffic from Rawal Dam Chowk is diverted to Sirinagar Highway which can be further used to reach Rawalpindi via 9th Avenue and IJP Road. Similarly, Lehtrar Road can be used to reach Islamabad Expressway.

Meanwhile, police said that security is also on high alert in the city and additional deployment has been ensured at important points.