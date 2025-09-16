ITP issues traffic diversion plan for Red Zone Entrances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that diversions have been placed at Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk, the main entry points to the Red Zone, due to law and order measures.

An official told APP on Tuesday that motorists intending to enter the Red Zone can use Margalla Road, Marriott Hotel, and Serena Hotel routes as alternatives.

He said traffic flow may remain slow due to diversions, while ITP officers will remain deployed at various points to guide citizens.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun urged commuters to keep a 20-minute margin in their travel schedules to avoid inconvenience.

He further advised citizens to contact the ITP Helpline 1915 or follow official social media platforms for real-time traffic updates and assistance during travel.

/APP-rzr-mkz