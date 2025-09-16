ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has formally made its Investor Facilitation Cell (IFC) operational in its office in Sector G-13/14 to address all investment-related matters.

The Cell became operational within a record timeframe, aimed at ensuring transparency, efficiency, and speed in the investment process while providing better facilities to investors.

According to the official spokesperson of FGEHA, this initiative was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the Planning and Building Control Wing and the strong support of the administration.

He added that to facilitate investors, FGEHA has decided to grant Map Approval against only a 25% payment, thereby simplifying and expediting the investment process.

He noted that the Investor Facilitation Cell will provide services including the provision of complete information related to investment projects, guidance in application submission and registration processes, timely redressal of investors’ complaints, and fast-track services in the Planning and Building Control Wing through modern technology.

“Moreover, with the establishment of this Cell, FGEHA has honored yet another promise made to investors and the general public. This initiative will not only strengthen investors’ confidence but also play a positive role in the national economy,” the spokesperson concluded.