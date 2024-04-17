Open Menu

ITP Launches Crackdown Against Vehicles Without Fitness Certificate, Using Gas Cylinders

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken special measures to ensure safety of lives and property of citizens and to keep them safe from any mishaps.

A public relations officer said that SSP Traffic Islamabad Sarfraz Virk directed Zonal DSPs to take legal action against vehicles having gas cylinders and public service vehicles operating without fitness certificate.

It has been decided to take legal action more strictly and effectively against vehicles without fitness certificates and gas fitted cylinder public service vehicles, in order to reduce accidents as much as possible and keep traffic flow smooth.

Moreover, public service vehicles involved in serious traffic violations will be impounded in police stations along with heavy fines.

Additionally, effective action against drivers and vehicles involved in violations of traffic rules at lorry stands, bus stops, wagon stops and other places in the city has been ordered.

The SSP Traffic said that safety of life and property of the citizens and providing all possible transport facilities are the foremost priorities of Islamabad Traffic Police, strict legal action will be taken against those violating traffic rules and affecting the flow of traffic in the city, he added.

