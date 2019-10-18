Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said that it was the time to maintain national unity, instead of sowing the seeds of conflict

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar on Friday said that it was the time to maintain national unity , instead of sowing the seeds of conflict.

In a statement, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set the direction of the country with tremendous hard work and there was no room for politics of chaos in the prevailing circumstances.

The CM said people wanted development and prosperity but some elements did not want national progress.

He said the country needed stability, instead of negative politics, adding people had given mandate to the PTI to lead the country for five years .

He said the PTI government had never indulged in the politics of personal interest and it had, rather, given priority to the interest of the nation.