UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It's Time To Maintain National Unity: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:14 PM

It's time to maintain national unity: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said that it was the time to maintain national unity, instead of sowing the seeds of conflict

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said that it was the time to maintain national unity, instead of sowing the seeds of conflict.

In a statement, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set the direction of the country with tremendous hard work and there was no room for politics of chaos in the prevailing circumstances.

The CM said people wanted development and prosperity but some elements did not want national progress.

He said the country needed stability, instead of negative politics, adding people had given mandate to the PTI to lead the country for five years .

He said the PTI government had never indulged in the politics of personal interest and it had, rather, given priority to the interest of the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Progress Lead Government Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Fazlu Rehman says abuses and dialogue cannot go si ..

7 minutes ago

Balochistan University's female students fear to g ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of Umrah pilg ..

1 minute ago

976th annual urs of Data Gunj Bakhsh begins in cit ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower chairs first E-Open ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.