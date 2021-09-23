UrduPoint.com

IUB Launches 'One Window Operation' To Facilitate Admission Aspirants

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) has established 'one window operation' here to facilitate students visiting for admissions in faculties of the varsity.

One window operation facility has been established at central admission office which was situated at Abbasia Campus of IUB, said a press release.

The merit list of candidates applied for M.Phil research programs had been displayed inthe university. Candidates will get facilities including banking and photo copy at the one window operation center. Sitting arrangements have also been made for candidates and their parents visiting the admission office.

