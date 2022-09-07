UrduPoint.com

IUB Sub-campus At Liaqatpur Becomes Operational

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Registrar, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Moazzam Jamil has said that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, the establishment of the IUB sub-campus in Liaquatpur would bring about an educational revolution in the deprived and backward region

The talented students of the area would get the best opportunities for higher education in their city, he added.

Dr Moazzam expressed these views while addressing the journalists at Press Club Liaquatpur.

He said that admissions would be given in 26 departments in the said sub-campus. Rizwan Majeed Director of IT said that a specialization degree in Artificial Intelligence had been started in IUB, which will be a revolution in information technology. He said that research was being promoted in Cholistan Research Center.

The delegation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur met Chief Executive Musarat Abbas and President Liaquatpur Bar Association Asad Nawaz Chandia and the local community at the office of Liaquatpur Municipal Office.

The participants appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Engr.

Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Member of National Assembly Makhdoom Mubeen Ahmed, Member of Provincial Assembly and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Amir Nawaz Chandia and Chaudhry Masood Ahmad for the establishment of the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Azhar Hussain, Director of Alumni Affairs said that the establishment of the Liaquatpur sub-campus would create employment opportunities in the area while students will get quality education at their doorstep.

Dr Maqshoof Ahmed, Director of Academics said that the construction of the building would be started after getting the land for the sub-campus. The political leadership here should play its role in allocating funds.

Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, Director of Press Media and Publications, said that scholarships were also given to the children of journalists who get admissions on merit and journalists who are doing MPhil in Media and Communication Studies.

Whereas, Dr Muhammad Aurangzeb, Director of Liaquatpur Campus said that initially 200 students would be admitted and added that 700 applications had been received so far, while more candidates would apply after the intermediate result.

