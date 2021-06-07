UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Izhar-ul-Haq, Youngest Brother Of Gen. Zia-ul-Haq, Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:25 PM

Izhar-ul-Haq, youngest brother of Gen. Zia-ul-Haq, passes away

Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, the youngest brother of former President of Pakistan Shaheed General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, passed away at the age of 83, after brief illness in a hospital of Islamabad this evening

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, the youngest brother of former President of Pakistan Shaheed General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, passed away at the age of 83, after brief illness in a hospital of Islamabad this evening.

His son-in-law Dr Waqar Chaudhry, former Director news of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), confirmed this to media here on Monday.

Dr.

Waqar added that Izhar-ul-Haq left behind a widow, three sons and a daughter. He was paternal uncle of President PML (Zia) Muhammad Ejaz-ul-Haq and maternal uncle of Brig. Azhar Mahmood, Col. Abdur Rab, and Khalid Hanif former Federal secretary. His all three sons namely Ibtesam-ul-Haq, Abrar-ul-Haq and Jawad-ul-Haq are settled in United States, Dr Waqar said and added that the time of funeral prayer of his father-in-law would be announced later on arrival of his sons from USA.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Islamabad President Of Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed United States Zia-ul-Haq Prayer Media All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

48 minutes ago

WHO Hopes Several COVID Vaccine Production Sites W ..

6 seconds ago

US National Security Adviser Says Hearing From Put ..

7 seconds ago

Blinken Looking Into Re-Establishing Office of Spe ..

9 seconds ago

National Polio campaign kicked off in five distric ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.