Izhar-ul-Haq, Youngest Brother Of Gen. Zia-ul-Haq, Passes Away
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, the youngest brother of former President of Pakistan Shaheed General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, passed away at the age of 83, after brief illness in a hospital of Islamabad this evening.
His son-in-law Dr Waqar Chaudhry, former Director news of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), confirmed this to media here on Monday.
Dr.
Waqar added that Izhar-ul-Haq left behind a widow, three sons and a daughter. He was paternal uncle of President PML (Zia) Muhammad Ejaz-ul-Haq and maternal uncle of Brig. Azhar Mahmood, Col. Abdur Rab, and Khalid Hanif former Federal secretary. His all three sons namely Ibtesam-ul-Haq, Abrar-ul-Haq and Jawad-ul-Haq are settled in United States, Dr Waqar said and added that the time of funeral prayer of his father-in-law would be announced later on arrival of his sons from USA.