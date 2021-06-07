Izhar-ul-Haq, youngest brother of Gen. Zia-ul-Haq, passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, the youngest brother of former President of Pakistan Shaheed General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, passed away at the age of 83, after brief illness in a hospital of Islamabad this evening.

His son-in-law Dr Waqar Chaudhry, former Director news of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), confirmed this to media here on Monday.

Dr.

Waqar added that Izhar-ul-Haq left behind a widow, three sons and a daughter. He was paternal uncle of President PML (Zia) Muhammad Ejaz-ul-Haq and maternal uncle of Brig. Azhar Mahmood, Col. Abdur Rab, and Khalid Hanif former Federal secretary. His all three sons namely Ibtesam-ul-Haq, Abrar-ul-Haq and Jawad-ul-Haq are settled in United States, Dr Waqar said and added that the time of funeral prayer of his father-in-law would be announced later on arrival of his sons from USA.