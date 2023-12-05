Jaggery demand increases in winter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) With the advent of the winter the jaggery (gur), a traditional sweetener made by the concentration of sugarcane juice available in the form of solid blocks and semi-liquid form elsewhere in the country flooded the markets with its increased demand.

A health expert told APP here on Tuesday that 'Gur' comes with several health benefits along with a very delicious sweet flavour. In Pakistan, jaggery is used as an ingredient in sweet and savoury dishes. Besides, there are many food items made using jaggery instead of sugar to promote health.

The health benefits of jaggery are immense and eating a small piece of 'gur' after a meal every day post meals can do wonders for your health, said Sobia Ali a citizen.

According to physicians, jaggery is a wonderful ingredient that not only pleases your taste buds but also gives you overall protection and prevents the occurrence of various health issues. It is good for your heart, and your digestive system, for a healthy metabolism, blood, lungs and stronger immune system.

Dr Waseem Khan added, that jaggery was an absolute healthy choice that parents can give children as a sweet treat instead of those calorie-laden ice creams and other desserts after a meal to settle their stomach.

'If you suffer from aches and pains in your joints, eating jaggery can provide you with much-needed relief,' says Dr Waseem.

A citizen Altaf Shabbir said, during winter, I never take white sugar tea, rather jaggery sweetens my hot drinks which add nutrition, taste and vitality to the cup.'

In rural areas, it is very common to eat gur in winter, he said. 'Though brown sugar is more expensive than white, my family loves to sip on 'gur chai' before heading out in the morning chill of the winters,' he added.

Jaggery making season starts and coming to markets, some varieties are even studded with peanuts, others with dry fruits like almond and pistachio for high-end buyers, said Hanif Naeem.

Jaggery specially prepared with dry fruits is in high demand and selling in markets at a rate of Rs300 to 800 per kg, said a retailer.

It is also a tradition in villages to send this winter delight to your friends and family as a gift, said Saba Shoaib.

On the other side, a Gur Chai vendor on a busy street in Rawalpindi said, that in Pakistan most people during the winter season love to drink 'Gur tea' as it is consumed by rural people. Anyone with a farming background comes following its aroma to my stall,' he said with a smile. The village people know what the benefits of jaggery are.