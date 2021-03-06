UrduPoint.com
Jahania Gardezi Congratulates Prime Minister Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 11:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

In his felicitation message issued here, he said that the present government would continue its mission of serving people.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win 2023 general elections as well, he added.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that PM Imran Khan after getting vote of confidencehad defeated the evil designs of the opposition.

