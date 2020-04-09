UrduPoint.com
Jam Kamal Seeks Rehabilitation Package For Corona Hit People

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his one-day visit to Quetta had assured that the Federal Government would consider his request for a special rehabilitation package for the people of province to help them cope with the financial problems amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to the media here at the Governor House, he said due to the ongoing lockdown, the business activities across the country had been affected, causing financial difficulties for the common men, particularly the workers class.

"Poverty in Balochistan is higher than other provinces whereas overall economic situation is under strict pressure due to the coronavirus", he said.

He said he had also requested the prime minister to double the number of Benazir Income Support Programme's (BISP) beneficiaries to 1.2 million.

The chief minister said he had also sought the assistance of Federal Government in the procurement of wheat so that the province did not face food shortage.

The chief minister said there was a possibility that the province would receive reduced funds from the Centre.

They would approach the Federal Government regarding the NFC award, he added.

He said Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar had been requested to provide special subsidy in gas and electric bills to the people of Balochistan in order to decrease their financial difficulties.

Mir Jam Kamal said it was inevitable to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Some 8,000 Pakistanis, visas of most of them were expiring, were returning to the country.

He said there there were seven quarantine centers, where facilities would be further improved for controlling of the coronavirus.The provincial government was trying to establish permanent quarantine centres at Taftan on the Pak-Iran border, he added.

The chief minister said any decision regarding lockdown would be taken on April 14 after taking on the ground situation of coronavirus in the province.

A comprehensive relief package would also be announced for the affected journalists, he added.

