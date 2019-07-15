Jamaat-e-Islami to hold 'Awami March' on July 19

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan has planned to hold an 'Awami March' on July 19 (Friday) in Rawalpindi against inflation and other public issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan has planned to hold an 'Awami March ' on July 19 (Friday) in Rawalpindi against inflation and other public issues.

Addressing a press conference here, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Islamabad Nasrullah Randhawa Monday said JI Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq would lead the march, which would be held in front of Liaquat Bagh.

He said that revival of Islamic form of economic system was the only solution to address the prevailing economic conditions of the country.

He said the basic objective behind the opposition parties' move against inflation was actually to stop the accountability process against the corrupt elements.

He said the JI had submitted an application for taking action against 436 people, whose Names were mentioned in the Panama papers. The accountability process should be initiated against all the corrupt elements, he added.

Commenting on the no-confidence move against the Senate chairman, he said, "This is not for democracy and we have nothing do with this move." Those behind the move had their own objectives, he added.

Randhawa said they believed in any change only through a democratic way, bu it should not be for political gains.