Jamal-ud-Din posted as Provincial Ombudsman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday notified appointment of Syed Jamal-ul-Din Shah as Provincial Ombudsman.

In a notification issued by Secretary Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, the period of the posting of Jamal ud Din Shah would be four years.

It is pertinent to mention here that Syed Jamal-ud-Din Shah is a retired bureaucrat who had served on senior level positions including Secretary Establishment, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Kohat, Secretary sports and other important posts.