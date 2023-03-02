Jamali congratulates nation on 'Baloch Culture Day'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan's Acting Governor Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali on Thursday congratulated the nation on 'Baloch Culture Day'.

"Brotherhood, tolerance, and philanthropy are the strong common values of Baloch culture which need to be maintained and adapted to the requirements of the modern age," Jamali stressed.

He said, "Baloch culture has a creative force within it and is the bearer of unity, harmony, and tolerance with all other cultural units around it." Acting Governor Balochistan urged the young generation to celebrate the day by adopting its golden principals and core values.

"It is a day that reminds us to play an active role in advancing society on the basis of peace, harmony, and brotherhood by utilizing constructive and traditional values," he concluded.

APP-ask