Jang group publisher Mir Javedur Rehman passes away

Geo News reports that Mir Shakilur Rehman could not meet his brother in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) Mir Javedur Rehman, the Jang group’s publisher, passed away here on Tuesday.

He was cancer patient and was undergoing treatment in Karachi. He was elder brother of Mir Shakil ur Rehman.

The colleagues and friends expressed sorrow and grief over demise of Mir Javedur Rehman and said that he was very humble and simple man and was an hardworking journalist.

Mr. Shakil ur Rehman who is under NAB’s custody in Lahore asked the authorities concerned to allow him to travel to Karachi in order to see his brother.

The Bureau, however, allowed him to travel to Karachi but Geo news reported that he could not meet his brother.

The journalists also expressed condolence over demise of Mir Javed ur Rehman and said that it was a great loss to the Mir family.

The politicians also expressed his demise great loss for the Mir family and condoled his death with the family, friends and colleagues.