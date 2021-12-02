Janikhel tribesmen thanks KP Govt for launching Rs. 4.15 billion development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Tribal elders and people of Janikhel tribe sub-division, Bannu have thanked KP government and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for launching Rs. 4.15 billion development projects that include construction roads network, education institutions ,health,irrigation and livestock schemes.

Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir talking with APP said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has fulfilled his promise of mega-development projects for Janikhel area to remove their sense of deprivation and bringing this backward area at par with other development areas of the province.

He said that total amount allocated for construction of road and bridges is Rs.964.6 million that include construction of road from Janikhel Mandi to Paya with Rs. 262.5 millin , road from Janikhel Fort to Janikhel sports stadium Rs. 162.6 million , Spina Tiga bridge to Qillanala bridge road with Rs. 10 million, Ali Khel madrassah Zindikhel to Zindikhel chowk road 37.5 m, Mali-khel graveyard road Rs. 30 million, construction of Damgri road costing Rs. 59.5 million and Hamdi Khel canal bridge to village Shagai Ali Khel with amount Rs. 87.5 million.

He said that KP government is committed to provided quality education and imparting technical skills to students in Janikhel for which four schools are being upgraded to government high schools with a cost of Rs 200 million, besides establishment of technical college for boys with Rs.

300 million , government degree college costing Rs. 300 million.

The minister said that amount of Rs. 10 million has been allocated for desilting of Shaktoo channel, Rs. 20 million for construction of two new water diversion channels from river khaisura to Wali Nor kalay, adding these projects will overcome water shortage for agriculture use.

He said that development package include Rs. 100 million for beautification and Rs 50.2 million for Rescue 1122 building construction.

He said that construction of nine solar tub wells and pressure pumps at cost of Rs 120 m will over drinking water shortage issue.

The other key projects include veterinary hospital with a cost of Rs. 20 million, strengthening of type D hospital and health facilities for which Rs. 30 million allocated and establishment of dedicated electric power feeder for Janikhel with amount Rs 36 million, he said.