January 4 Is Last Date For GCUF Admission

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

January 4 is last date for GCUF admission

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) January 4 (Thursday) is the last date for admission to the second phase programmes of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

A spokesman for the university said here on Monday that GCUF offered admission to various BS degree programmes (4 years), BS Degree programs (5 years), B.Ed (1.

5 year), BS (Bridging), MS/M.Phil Degree Programs (2 years), Associate Degree Programs (2 years) and PhD Degree programs.

The eligible candidates should apply online at university website http://gcuf.edu.pk/admission till January 4. The entrance test would be held on January 6-7 whereas more information in this regard could be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9201552 and 041-9200886, he added.

