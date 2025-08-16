Japan Extends Heartfelt Condolences To Pakistan Over Deadly Floods
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 09:37 PM
Prime Minister of Japan, Ishiba Shigeru, has expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives in the devastating floods of northern Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister of Japan, Ishiba Shigeru, has expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives in the devastating floods of northern Pakistan.
The Japanese premier, in his condolence message, said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the tragic deaths and extended his prayers for the victims, along with heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, according to the Japan Embassy in Islamabad on Saturday.
“On behalf of the Government of Japan, I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I would also like to express my sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the injured,” Prime Minister Ishiba stated.
